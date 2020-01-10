Quad City areas declare snow emergencies

Preparing for the potential of rain, freezing rain and snow in the forecast, TV6 will update this story if and when more cities declare snow emergencies.

A complete list of each city and the details of the snow emergency, if provided, are listed below. As the snow emergencies expire TV6 will remove them from the list.

See one we're missing? Let us know by emailing us at News@kwqc.com.

Illinois:

- Morrison:

A snow emergency is in effect starting Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. You can read details on parking at this link.

- Rock Falls:

A snow emergency will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 and go until 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

- Rock Island:

A snow emergency will go into effect at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. You can read more information at this link.

- Sterling:

A snow emergency will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. You can read more information at this link.

Iowa:

- Blue Grass:

Head to this link for information.

- Columbus Junction:

A snow emergency will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. You can read more information on the ordinance at this link.

- Davenport:

A snow emergency has been declared starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 through 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12. Read more details at this link.

- Eldridge:

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 until 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12. Find parking information at this link.