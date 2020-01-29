Quad City billboard pays respect to Kobe Bryant

Lamar Advertising put up about 950 billboards of Kobe Bryant across the country.

Lamar Advertising said its company has put up about 950 billboards of Kobe Bryant across the country, including one in Davenport. (KWQC)

One of them is located in Downtown Davenport near the Centennial Bridge.

“If you’re a Quad Citian driving by who has no interest in sports or Kobe Bryant or any of this stuff you can still look at it and say you know what that’s a young man who died too young who was not done on this Earth,” said Jordan Young, a Davenport resident. “The fact that he passed and the impact I felt from it as a non-Lakers fan is a testament to how important he was to society.”

Jordan Young first saw that the Quad Cities had a billboard of Bryant on social media.

“I thought it was awesome and had to come check it out,” he said. “I work in Moline so I decided to take the Centennial and came down to snap a good picture of it.”

Young said he rooted against Bryant in sports, but looked up to him in other ways.

“I feel like I related to Kobe the most in his post basketball career in being a father. Kobe was a girl dad. And I’m a girl dad as well. I love my daughter to death.”

Young can’t imagine losing his daughter.

“Life is obviously very short. Every day you should have that Mamba mentality to go out and do the absolute best at whatever it is that you do. Whether it be sports or completely non related to sports. That’s something that I try to do every day being the best father I can.”

He’s not surprised Kobe’s drive has left the impact that it has.

“For me I’m only 28. This is the second where were you moment where I can tell you where I was what I was doing who I was with. The first one was 9-11.”

Young said people shouldn’t be upset by the amount of attention that has gone toward Kobe and his daughter -- like with the billboards.

“It doesn’t diminish the importance of the other seven passengers that aren’t mentioned aside from Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi,” he said. “But we can still take time to honor and respect somebody and show how near and dear they were to our hearts.”

“We should be able to grieve as a country and as a world together without tearing each other down,” Young said. “That’s another thing that Kobe would probably want. He would probably want you to have that Mamba mentality of being kind to others.”

TV6 learned that there is also another billboard paying respect to Bryant in Moline.

Lamar Advertising said it’s advertising billboards like the one in Davenport across the country this week to pay respect to Bryant, his family and his fans mourning his passing.