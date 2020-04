Even though it's early in the season, boaters at Sunset Marina are going back out on the water. The marina says they have about 50 boats in the water this year.

Boating season typically coincides with warmer temperatures but the flood of 2019 pushed back last year's start. With the stay-at-home orders, people are ready to get out on their boats.

According to Sunset Marina, boaters are being careful and taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.