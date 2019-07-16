Quad City broadcasting legend "Captain Ernie" dies

A Quad City broadcasting legend has passed away. Ernie Memos (Mims) was known as "Captain Ernie" in the early days of TV6 programming.

Memos hosted a live, locally produced afternoon cartoon show from 1964 to 1974 and then went on to co-host PM Magazine with Paula Sands in the early 80s.

Captain Ernie died in Clearmont, Fla. His son tells TV6 Memos was supposed to be at an appointment Sunday and did not show up. He had just been given a clean bill of health, but his son says it is believed that Memos may have died from heart failure.

He was 86 years old.