Quad City gas prices plummet

The average price for regular unleaded gas in the Iowa Quad Cities has fallen 33 cents in the past 30 days, according to AAA.

On Wednesday, the average price was $2.00 compared to $2.33 one month ago as motorists in Davenport were paying as little as $1.87 a gallon.

Across the Mississippi River in the Illinois Quad Cities, where gas tends to be more expenses due to taxes, the Wednesday average of $2.13 represents a 40-cent drop from a month ago.

An abundant gasoline supply, falling oil prices and declining demand due to the winter months are all factors in falling prices across the country.

The Wall Street Journal reports the average price for gas nationwide is now at its lowest level since August 2017.