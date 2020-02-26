Quad City hospitals speak on coronavirus precautions

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that it is taking precautions to make sure Illinois hospitals are prepared in the event of more coronavirus cases.

TV6 spoke to UnityPoint Health Trinity and Genesis about what precautions their hospitals are taking.

Dr. Dee Ahuja, Trinity Medical Center Interim Chief Medical Officer, said there at 70 reported people who have been tested for the coronavirus in Illinois, with only two people who have tested positive. In Iowa, he said there have been two people reportedly tested, with no positive results.

While Dr. Ahuja said he believes the chances of Americans catching the coronavirus is low, he does think IDPH is making the right move by conducting assessments at Illinois hospitals.

“I have not heard if they are going to come visit our facility,” Dr. Ahuja said. “We would certainly welcome them to talk through it. All of our facilities and hospitals would have rooms set aside that are identified for anyone with communicable infections and diseases that can be appropriately isolated.”

He explained how UnityPoint Health Trinity is handling Quad Citians’ concerns about the coronavirus.

“We are screening all individuals who present for healthcare,” he said. “The other thing we would ask people to do is if they feel they’d be at risk for coronavirus because of their symptoms or exposure to contact us or their healthcare facilities they’re looking to go to because a lot of that screening can be done over the phone. Then we can determine the right place for individuals to come. We do want to make sure we protect our patients here, guests and families while still making sure they get the right care.”

Genesis is also making sure Quad Citians are educated about the coronavirus. Its hospitals have informative signs about the virus around its buildings.

“We always urge frequent hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes,” said Craig Cooper, Genesis Media Relations Coordinator. “The virus is similar to seasonal influenza as far as prevention, symptoms and treatment. “

Its posters explain that unless you’ve been to China recently or have been in contact with someone who may have it, it’s not likely you have the coronavirus.

There are 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.