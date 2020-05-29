Quad City law enforcement agencies release statement following the death of George Floyd

Law enforcement agencies have released a joint statement following the death of George Floyd.

The joint statement comes from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, Davenport Police Department, Moline Police Department, Bettendorf Police Department, Rock Island Police Department, East Moline Police Department, Silvis Police Department and the Milan Police Department.

"The leaders of the Quad Cities Law Enforcement community find the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis deeply disturbing," the statement read. "We collectively believe that all individuals should be treated with dignity and respect. The trust of our communities is something that we can never take for granted. Incidents like this, regardless of where they occur, erode the trust that so many honorable men and women have worked very hard to build and cultivate. We will remain committed to maintaining lasting, positive, and trusting relationships within each of our communities."

Law enforcement officials then said their thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of George Floyd.