Quad City man works around nursing home visitor restrictions to visit his father

Health experts continue to stress the importance of social distancing, but that can have a big impact on those who look forward to seeing their family members, especially those in nursing homes.

Chief photographer Mike Ortiz shows us how one Quad City family, Woody Trauffer and his dad, Bob, are working around nursing home visitor restrictions. (KWQC)

