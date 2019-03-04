Quad City native launches new food product

A Quad City native has come up with an innovative new food product that is now being distributed by a local grocery store chain.

Tom Miner originally from Davenport has a natural food company and came up with what's called Unwrapp'd--an energy bar that comes in a recyclable/reusable jar.

Miner now lives in Denver, but when it came time to find a distributor for his invention, he thought of his old neighborhood Hy-Vee.

The bar is sold like cookie dough in the refrigerated section. Instead of the traditional energy bar found in a wrapper, it comes in a jar and can be baked or eaten raw. He developed the product with two co-founders with the slogan, "Better taste with less waste."

Today, it's being sold in nearly 200 Hy-Vee stores across eight states. Miner says he's hopeful the idea will take off and is grateful to Hy-Vee for helping with its launch.

For more information, check out the website Unwrapp'd.com