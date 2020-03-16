Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition: Local drinking water remains safe to the public

Officials with the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition are assuring citizens that all local public water suppliers will continue to provide a safe, plentiful supply of drinking water to the public.

Officials say local drinking water treatment plants and their distribution systems are highly optimized to deliver tap water safely and effectively.

When it comes to COVID-19, officials say the water plants have a multi-barrier approach to deliver water virus-free to all citizens.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging the use of tap water, since COVID-19 has not been detected in any drinking water supplies.

Officials say all water supplies are required to assess vulnerabilities and have procedures in place for when challenges arise, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Please rest assured, all local public water supply systems have and continue to function reliably on a 24/7 basis to protect the public health and provide a continual water supply to our community," officials stated in a release.