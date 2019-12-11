Quad City officials speak out after spread of white nationalist flyers

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is speaking out after white nationalist flyers were spotted in the area recently.

The chamber posted a statement on its Facebook page, saying in part that the flyers being spread in the Quad Cities region are "absolutely unacceptable."

City officials say the chamber believes in creating a prosperous region where everyone can thrive.

"There's been a lot more activity in the last two months that the Quad Cities Chamber and I personally feel is wrong. There's been hate speech, there's been provocative speakers that have come into our community to fill people's minds up with information that is ignorant and wrong and nothing that we can tolerate as a community," Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, said.

Chamber officials say they will continue working with their partners to create a community where everyone feels included.