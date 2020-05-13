Quad City pediatrician answers parents' COVID-19 questions

Regardless of the reason a parent may bring their child to see Dr. Sachin Nunnewar these days, their questions and concerns for the UnityPoint pediatrician often turn to the topic of COVID-19.

“Parents are worried about protecting their children,” Nunnewar said.

The Bettendorf physician is uniquely qualified to address the pandemic’s potential impact on young patients as he holds a Masters of Public Health with a concentration on infectious diseases.

“I would say more than 50 percent of the moms and dads I see have coronavirus questions,” Nunnewar said. “They want to know if their child is at-risk, how to prevent them from getting the coronavirus, and how to talk to them given all the news coverage and social media comments regarding the pandemic.”

Given the high interest, Dr. Nunnewar has provided KWQC TV6 a written compilation of his answers to some of the questions and concerns he receives most often from parents:

COVID-19 (coronavirus) in children:

"COVID-19 disease is mild in most children, and children are far less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than adults. Kids usually present with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat or headache. Many have undetected cases and could be spreading the virus to others in their families and communities. Serious illness in children with coronavirus is possible, and parents should stay alert if their child is diagnosed with or shows signs of the disease. Very young children less than one year of age, children with underlying health conditions such as cancer, congenital heart disease, asthma, or immunodeficiency disorders appear to have a greater risk of hospitalization."

Why children seem to be less affected than adults:

"Scientists are exploring several theories regarding why children often seem relatively protected from severe COVID-19 cases. Many researchers have studied a receptor in human cells that the viral particles bind to called the ACE-2 receptor. Coronavirus attaches to this receptor, enters the cell, replicates and spreads in the body. In kids, this ACE-2 receptor is not expressed as prominently as in adults so the virus might have more difficulty attaching."

Pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with COVID-19:

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, most infected children have not developed serious respiratory failure symptoms as has been observed in adults. But in recent weeks a mysterious new syndrome has been reported associated with COVID-19 among children in certain areas, including some hospitals in the New York City area and in other parts of the world such as the UK and Spain. This might be an indication that the risk to children may be greater than what we anticipated.

This new inflammatory syndrome, which may occur a few days to a weeks after acute COVID-19 illness, has symptoms which overlap with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. It can include persistent high fever of 102 or 103 degrees, conjunctivitis, lymph node swelling, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash on palms and hands (symptoms like Kawasaki disease), and very low blood pressure (symptom of toxic shock syndrome) requiring admission to intensive care. Again, the new information around this syndrome is evolving daily, so I advise parents to stay updated."

How to talk to children about COVID-19:

"Remain calm and manage your anxiety first. Our children look up to us in order to learn how they should be handling moments of stress and uncertainty. Modeling adaptive coping strategies during these times helps children see firsthand how to manage anxiety and fear. Take the time to check in with yourself before doing so with your children.

Have the correct information ready. Make sure you have the following information ready from reliable resources, such as the CDC, WHO, and state health department websites: (Iowa Dept. of Public Health / Illinois Dept. of Public Health.)

- What is COVID-19 (coronavirus)?

- How can you get this virus?

- What are the possible symptoms?

- What are some of the protective measures being taken?

Let your children lead the conversation. It is important to note the developmental age of your children. Instead of giving out too much information at once, ask them open questions:

- What do you know about the virus?

- What are you afraid of?

- What can I do to help?

Focus on being reassuring. Keep the conversation on a positive note. Make sure to give out facts from reliable resources and inform your children on the precautions being taken for their safety. Do not be afraid to say you do not know the answer to one of their questions.

Create a healthy routine. Children thrive in healthy routines and knowing what is expected of them. Take the opportunity to be creative and make them part of the process. You can make colorful schedules that include playtime, study time, bath time, and bedtime. Make sure to incorporate a positive reward system where they can work towards a goal every day, such as extra playtime, watching a movie together etc.

Problem-solve with your children. In order to give your children a sense of control, let them be a part of your family's preparations. Depending on their age and capabilities, they can help organize the groceries, clean the home, and come up with some fun activities for the entire family.

Limit media use exposure. There may be times of constant news about COVID-19 from all types of media that may heighten fears about the disease. Limit reading, hearing, or watching the news. Also limit social media use that may expose your kids to rumors and false information. Be cautious about discussing the news and your fears in front of your kids.

Maintain open communication. Depending on your child's age and developmental stage, he or she may need repetition of information previously discussed. Be aware that this is normal and be prepared to have the conversation more than once. The goal is to make sure your child feels comfortable coming to you for answers and reassurance.

Seek advice if necessary. If you notice persistent problems with sleep, changes in eating habits, difficulty concentrating on typical tasks, or if your kids have a persistent sense of hopelessness, excessive sadness or overwhelming worry, contact your doctor or a mental health professional for advice."

How to protect your kids from the coronavirus:

"Children are exposed to COVID-19 when the virus contacts their eyes, nose, mouth or lungs. This usually occurs when a nearby infected person coughs or sneezes, which releases respiratory droplets into the air and onto the child’s face or nearby surfaces such as tables, food, or hands. The best way to prevent children from becoming sick with COVID-19 is to avoid exposing them to people who are, or might be, sick with the virus."

Avoid crowds. Keep kids away from crowded areas when possible:

"Avoid exposure to sick people. Keep children at least 6 feet away from anyone who is sick with a cough or fever, including family members.

Cough and sneeze with care. Teach your children how to cough and sneeze into their elbow, instead of their hands, and properly wash their hands after each occurrence.

Keep hands off faces. Parents should remind children to avoid touching their face as much as possible. It can help if kids carry a toy that will keep their hands busy, but parents should wash those toys regularly.

Keep things clean. Wipe down toys and surfaces your child touches regularly, especially when traveling or when near a person who is sick. Clean surfaces such as doorknobs, countertops, door handles regularly."