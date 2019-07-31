Quad City residents invited to receive free dental services Friday

Quad Citizens are invited to receive free dental services on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at Crow Valley Dental Care in Davenport, Iowa.

Teams from Crow Valley Dental Care and Duck Creek Family Dental are joining together to improve the oral health of the community as part of a Free Dentistry Day.

Dr. Holm, the dentist at Crow Valley Dental Care says, "We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven't been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don't understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don't have the financial means. This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community."

According to the American Dental Association, 95% of adults say they value keeping their mouth healthy. But the ADA also says some insurance plans have made it harder, and more expensive for people to receive the proper care. Between 2003 and 2013 the reimbursement rates for child dental services who were in the Medicaid program decreased by 16.8% in Illinois meaning only 33% of dental services were reimbursed versus the national average of 49% who were on similar plans.

Meanwhile, in Iowa, the ADA says, between 2003 and 2013 the reimbursement rates for child dental services in Medicaid decreased 29.2%, This means that 42% of Medicaid charges for Fee-for-Service Reimbursement charges for child dental services were actually reimbursed. Lower than the national overage of 49%.

So Crow Valley Dental Care and Duck Creek Family Dental are aiming to combat these statistics by offering a day of grace in a sense, by offering free services. The free services include one free cleaning, filling, and extraction.

The event will take place from 8:00 am - 12:00 pm on August 2nd, 2019.

The event is located at Crow Valley Dental Care in Davenport:

4346 East 53rd Street in Davenport.

You can learn more about the event by calling Crow Valley Dental Care at 563-355-5393.

All services are first come first serve.

You can learn more about the American Dental Association's statistics: here