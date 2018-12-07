Quad City students enjoy free Nutcracker ballet performance

Hundreds of children filed into the Adler Theater Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 for a performance of the Nutcracker by Ballet Quad Cities.

The magical holiday performance was offered free of charge to third-grade students from Davenport and Rock Island-Milan school districts.

A choir performed as some 1,200 people arrived by the busload for the sold-out event.

"This is my first time at the ballet so I'm really excited and I just can't wait, actually," said one student.\

The tickets were paid for by several community foundations.