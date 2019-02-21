Quad City veteran gets anonymous donation, medical treatment that could save his life

Jim Coker says he's not one to ask for help, but help came when he needed it most.

"That’s 30 thousand dollars you’re looking at right there,” says Coker. “One thousand dollars a pill."

Just this week, Coker was able to get Vosevi, a 60 thousand dollar treatment that his doctors say, may cure his Hepatitis C.

Coker was diagnosed with the virus seven years ago. He and his doctors trace the infection back to his days in the marines.

"I've been to the emergency room 6 times in the past month. The doctors say if we don't get rid of the Hep C type 3, my livers going to get worse and worse, and that's scary."

When Coker was first diagnosed, doctors quickly put him on a medication called Sovaldi. That initial treatment was covered by Coker's private insurance.

"They thought they'd found the miracle cure for it, and as it turned out, it made things worse,” says Coker. “I'd lost my teeth. Now I have fatty liver disease and chronic liver disease, I got cancer of the gall bladder."

Eventually, Coker’s health deteriorated to the point when he could no longer work. His condition began to take a toll on his life.

"Working for a couple years, getting behind on your bills, your rent and everything, I’d never been broke in my life,” says Coker. “The feeling of failure is overwhelming, and for somebody with this type of pride, that hurts more than anything in the world."

When Loyola doctors recommend the new 60 thousand dollar treatment, called Vosevi, Coker’s state aid insurance refused to cover the costs.

"They were using the fact that it was new, just approved by the federal government, and the fact that I was a Sovaldi patient and it failed, to say they weren’t going to pay for it,” says Coker. “I was in a world of hurt."

After 18 months of fighting his insurance, Coker received a letter from his insurance company. The letter states 'The service was approved after reviewing extra information.'

Corker found out through his medical team that a group of veterans stepped in to help their fellow veteran. The donors made a deal with Coker's insurance to each cover 50 percent of the treatment.

Coker doesn't know who exactly helped him get his hands on the medication, but he does have his suspicions.

"The feeling of unworth has kind of disappeared, and the feeling of thank you has kind of taken over that,” says Coker.

Today Coker starts his 12-week treatment and has high hopes for its success saying, "and if it wasn’t for some very good people, I wouldn’t have this."

