Quad City woman holding meeting about a federal rule that could impact immigrants and refugees

The Quad Cities is home to many immigrants and refugees. A new federal regulation could affect immigrants wanting to adjust their status or visit their families in the U.S.

A Silvis woman who recently became a U.S. citizen says this regulation could prevent her from bringing her parents to the Quad Cities.

Nana Ouro-Agoro and her husband moved to America from Togo, West Africa in 2008, through a Diversity Immigrant Visa program. The program also known as the green card lottery grants someone a permanent resident card to the U.S.

Nana hasn’t returned home since she came and communicates with her family through social media. She and her husband try to help the family as much as they can.

“Since we have our family back home. We try to help them out financially and we send them money almost every month,” she said.

Her hope is to bring the rest of her family to America, but a new rule by the Trump Administration could stop that.

“If that takes effect on October, 15th, then they are likely not able to come in the United States,” she said.

The federal rule is called public charge. Under the regulation, immigrants who use public assistance could see changes in their legal status. U.S. Citizens wanting to bring their loved ones to the U.S. will have to meet some guidelines such as financial stability, health, and age restricitions. It would also enable the government to deport or deny visa renewals for green card holders who leave the U.S. for more than six months.

“We don't know if it’s going to be effective on October, 15th because people are trying to fight it,” said Ouro-Agoro.

Ouro-Agoro is hoping to educate people living in the Quad Cities. This Saturday, her organization Quad City Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees is holding an informational session. The session will start at noon at World Relief in Moline.

“This is very important, I believe for our community especially immigrant community to be aware of what's going on or what could impact them,” said Ouro-Agoro.

In a joint lawsuit, New York, Connecticut and Vermont are trying to fight the regulation from going into effect on October 15th.

