Quarantine concerns for individuals in abusive relationships

As many people are staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. A Davenport organization says this can be a tough time for individuals in abusive relationships.

Ali Brokaw, Survivor Services Supervisor with Family resources says isolation in abusive relationships is already a factor and the current pandemic can make it worse.

“We want survivors to know that even if they may be at home. They are not alone, there are still individuals out there that care about them. They can access services through our 24/7 crisis line. That number is 866-921-3354,” she said.

Family resource encourages individuals to look at self-care options such as journaling and meditation. Loved ones are also encouraged to check in and be a shoulder of support.