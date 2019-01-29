Queen of Arendelle, Elsa, arrested in McLean, Illinois

With potentially record-breaking weather this week throughout the Quad Cities viewing area, one police department in Illinois is hoping to help.

Queen Elsa, of Arendelle, has been arrested with no bond following the cold weather.

Officials with the McLean Police Department announced the arrested on Tuesday saying the queen was being held with no bond until further notice.

Officials with the department posted in part "Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled."

