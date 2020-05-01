Queen releases charity single ‘You Are the Champions’ for health care workers

(Gray News) – Queen and Adam Lambert are out with a remake of one of the band’s anthems. The charity single “You Are the Champions” is dedicated to frontline health care workers. The funds raised by the new single will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

“It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for humanity against the insurgent coronavirus,” guitarist Brian May said. “Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new champions.”

“You Are The Champions” was created and recorded virtually between London, Cornwall, England, and Los Angeles during lockdown.

“It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the front line all over the world that we dedicate our performance,” said singer Adam Lambert. “Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength.”

The video for the song includes the band singing and playing from their homes. It also includes clips showing salutes to health care workers and coronavirus survivors.

The goal of the fundraiser is $7.5 million. Google.org will match $2 for every $1 raised, up to $5 million.

The song is available for download from the major music services.

