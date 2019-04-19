Quick Change theft at Wetzels Pretzels in Moline

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities would like the public's help locating a suspect in relation to a Quick Change theft at Wetzel's Pretzels in Moline.

Police tell TV6 on March 6th, 2019, a cashier at Wetzel's Pretzels at 3930 44th Avenue Drive in Moline was a victim of a quick change theft. The suspect confused the cashier by asking for change several times and made off with $260.00 in cash.

Police describe the suspect as a male, black, wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue jeans, and a dark stocking cap.

If you recognize this suspect, the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities would invite you to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.