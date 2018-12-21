Quiet Travel This Weekend/Post Christmas Storm.

After clouds clear up late this afternoon our weather pattern will quiet down this weekend making for great travel conditions through the midwest prior to Christmas. This also means we are not expecting a White Christmas here in the Quad Cities. After Christmas though is a whole other scenario.

The time frame we are watching is from next Wednesday through Friday. All models agree on a strong storm system rolling into the midwest impacting travel. Now there are timing/track differences right now, thus the large time frame we are watching. However, models do agree on the QC being in the warm sector meaning it will be mainly rain, maybe 1" or more, for our area. There could be a wintry mix at night in our northern counties, but those details will become clearer as we get into next week. Winds will be picking up on Thursday as well, and areas to our NW could be looking another snow storm. So bottom line if you plan on travelling next week, make sure you pay attention to this forecast and plan accordingly.