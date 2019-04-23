Quiet Weather The Rest Of This Work Week

Highs will run into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s the rest of this work week. High pressure will roll into the area today allowing for NW winds to gust in and keep us right around normal for late April. Temps will gradually warm the rest of the week.

Now for the weekend. While it doesn't look to be a complete wash, there are some changes. Rain is likely Saturday and not so much on Sunday. With rain around and a more southerly storm route we look to be in the 50s and low 60s. More rain is likely by next Monday too. Since this is a few days away I'm not getting to bogged down in the exact timing, but it will be something to pay attention to if you have outdoor plans as it is trending cooler and wetter.