Quieter Next Few Days & Warmer This Weekend

Snow will wrap up southeast of the QC this morning, but gusty north winds will keep flurries around this afternoon along with wind chills in the teens. The weather pattern will quiet down the rest of this week though. We may only be in the 30s both Thursday and Friday, but winds relax and this will be the coolest stretch in a while. We will have no problem getting to the 40s this weekend with dry conditions. Next week we could get close to 50° in many areas! However, we are tracking active weather which will lead to chances for rain in our area.