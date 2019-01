The 2019 Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa route was announced Saturday evening at the Announcement Party in Des Moines, Iowa.

At the annual RAGBRAI announcement Saturday, organizers said riders will start in Council Bluffs, and ride 427 miles to Keokuk.

Throughout the week, riders will stop in Atlantic, Winterset, Indianola, Centerville, Fairfield, and Burlington.

This year's RAGBRAI is July 21-27, 2019.