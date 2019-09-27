RAGBRAI announces big donation towards Carson King; University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

A big announcement came from RAGBRAI officials Friday morning, they are going to be donating $50,000 towards the $2 million goal. This is for Carson King and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

"In support of his efforts, #RAGBRAI is naming the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital as our charitable cause for the upcoming RAGBRAI events," officials posted on their Facebook page. "Through the proceeds from these events, RAGBRAI will pledge $50,000 toward their $2,000,000 goal. We are proud to support the Children’s Hospital, a member of the RAGBRAI Nation and 2017 RIDE RIGHT Team of the Year. RAGBRAI has been committed to driving positive impact in our communities across the state of Iowa for the last 47 years and we look forward to continuing that legacy for years to come."