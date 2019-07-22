RAGBRAI is underway & they're stopping overnight in Burlington on Friday

The 47th RAGBRAI- The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa- is now in full swing headed east across the state. The race is held annually in the last week of July and this year they will be clocking nearly 470 miles over a 6 day period. Their start on Sunday in Council Bluffs was a bit rough with rain, thunder, and lightning but the rest of the week is looking to be much more promising.

Created by two Des Moines registers and a few friends, the Iowa tradition started back in 1973 with just over 100 riders and has since grown to 10,000 cyclists, where they are maxed to maintain safety along the roadways. They’ve had an overflow of entries beyond that mark and have since created a lottery.

Perhaps the most significant thing about RAGBRAI is the fact that it isn’t a race at all. As the oldest, largest and longest recreational bike-touring event in the world, they say it’s a leisurely ride, not a competition. Despite this, they do recommend training.

They’ll camp out in 7 overnight host towns along the way and the closest they make it to the Quad Cities this year is for their final overnight stop, Friday, in Burlington. Over 200 towns have submitted requests to either be pass-through towns or host towns and the final decision is made primarily based upon safety. The overnight towns set up camp for the riders and provide entertainment, bands, and food for all riders, making a celebration of sorts for them each night. All in all, this makes for a pretty significant economic boost for each of these towns.

Burlington has been busy prepping for weeks and they say they’re pulling out all the stops. Their theme is “Rally the Alley” and they are hosting a party along the Riverfront with live music till about 11:00 p.m. that night and they are recruiting volunteers to help welcome those cyclists on Friday.

While their route does change annually, they traditionally ride east in hopes of moving with the winds, rather than against them. They finish up in Keokuk on Saturday, where they will dip their front tires in the Mississippi.

Once all expenses are met for RAGBRAI, extra funds are given to nonprofits and organizations across Iowa that focus on community enrichment and families and children. The first-ever RAGBRAI, back in 1973, ended in Davenport.

For race maps and information, head over here.

