RAGBRAI staff resigns following Carson King handling by Des Moines Register

According to the Des Moines Reigster, the RAGBRAI staff has resigned following the Register's handling of the Carson King story. The Register is reporting that 16 people have resigned.

TV6's sister station, KCRG reports that RAGBRAI's director released a statement regarding the resignations.

In a statement Tuesday RAGBRAI's director, TJ Juskiewicz said he wanted to address complaints that money was coming from RAGBRAI, not the Register. KCRG reports that the Register's management told Juskiewicz to stay quiet and that it would all blow over.

“I was effectively hushed and offered talking points to deal with a mess that had nothing to do with RAGBRAI! I can no longer be an effective leader when my principles are compromised by the leadership of Gannett/Des Moines Register,” Juskiewicz said.

In late September, RAGBRAI announced they would donate $50,000 towards Carson King's $2 million goal.

They released a statement after it was announced they would be making the donation saying they're proud to support the Children's Hospital.

"Through the proceeds from these events, RAGBRAI will pledge $50,000 toward their $2,000,000 goal. We are proud to support the Children’s Hospital, a member of the RAGBRAI Nation and 2017 RIDE RIGHT Team of the Year. RAGBRAI has been committed to driving positive impact in our communities across the state of Iowa for the last 47 years and we look forward to continuing that legacy for years to come."