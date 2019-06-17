RECALL ALERT: Breakfast wraps recalled, may contain rocks

More than 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps are being recalled.

'El Monterey' frozen breakfast wraps are being pulled off the shelves across the country because they may have pieces of material, including small rocks in them.

The recall affects the 8-pack family size of the egg, potato, bacon and cheese wraps.

Ruiz Foods Products produced the wraps in January.

The USDA says Ruiz Foods advised them that it had received three consumer complaints about the wraps.

