RECALL ALERT: Some RAGU pasta sauces recalled for possible plastic

The owner of RAGU is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauces over the possibility they may contain fragments of plastic. Mizkan America says it has no reports of injuries or complaints.

The voluntary recall was launched out of an abundance of caution. It says the sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally.

The recall involves specific varieties:



Chunky Tomato, Garlic & Onion, Old World Style Traditional, and Old World Style Meat Sauces

In a separate announcement, Publix Grocery store chain asks consumers not to use the products in question, but to throw them out or return them where they bought them for a refund.

