RECALL: Children’s pajamas recalled for risk of burn injury

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is announcing a recall for children’s pajamas for failing to meet federal flammability standards.

The pajamas, made by Ragdoll & Rockets, were recalled Tuesday, Sept. 10. About 14,000 pairs were sold at clothing stores throughout the country, and online at www.ragdollandrockets.com between May of 2018 and May of 2019 for $16 to $28.

The recall involves five different styles of the 100% micro-polyester fleece pajamas. They include a one-piece, hooded and footed children’s onesie, pants with a drawstring, shorts, long-sleeved crew top, and a baby onesie. The pajamas were sold in 16 different prints.

Those who bought the pajamas should not allow children to wear them and call Ragdoll & Rockets at 888-669-9313 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Consumers can also email recall2775@genexus.com.

