RECALL: Egg in veggie ramen may be contaminated with listeria

A particular brand of veggie ramen is being recalled because the egg in the product may be contaminated with listeria.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall Saturday, Dec. 28.

It involves Cece’s Veggie Co. Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth. The separately packaged egg included with the ramen is potentially contaminated with listeria, the company says. The recall is being issued out of caution due to a recent recall of Almark Foods eggs.

The company says thus far, it has not received any reports of illnesses associated with the recall. The FDA says an illness outbreak appears to be associated with eggs supplied by Almark Foods that were used as an ingredient in products produced by other companies.

The affected product has been removed from store shelves, the company says. The noodles were sold at stores nationwide, including Costco and Whole Foods Market. Those who bought the noodles should not eat them and should return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. Those with further questions should call Veggie Noodle at 512-200-3337 (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or email info@cecesveggieco.com.

Click here for exact details about the recalled product.

Copyright 2019 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.