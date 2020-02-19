RECAP: Davenport's school board held an open meeting where they discussed cutting 4.7 million dollars from their budget

Davenport school district has a big decision to make on Thursday: how they plan to cut 4.7 million dollars from their budget. You can see the full presentation here.

A crowd of over 100 voices their opinion at Davenport's school board held an open meeting where they discussed cutting 4.7 million dollars from their budget

The Davenport school board has 9 proposals they're considering. The first is relocating the creative arts academy, saving $470,000. Next, they'd look at closing the Keystone Alternative school building. They would have the same program but inside another school, saving $485,000.

Another option is doing a modified block schedule at high schools. This would allow them to cut 12 teachers and it would save $900,000.

They would also look at transforming Mid-City, taking out the 9th-grade class starting next year. Then four teachers would be moved to another school, saving $300,000.

A request made frequently from public comments was for Davenport to redesign their administration team. The plan calls for six administrative cuts. This will save $650,000.

Other plans are looking at restructuring the minimum class size. About 1 in 5 classes have less than 15 students per class. Then, they'll be cutting teacher-librarians. There are currently 26 in the district. After the cuts, there will be four left, as the state only requires one per district.

Davenport will also take a look at the staff's health insurance plan, and they will look at their staff to student ratio. With declining enrollment, they'll look to cut five more teachers, saving $375,000.

"Take it out at the top. You're not gonna miss those administrators. The schools aren't gonna miss those administrators. You didn't need [that many administrators] at 18,000 students, why do you need it at 15,000? That's my taxpayer money and their taxpayer money. Let's be fair!" said Sally Ellis who is a retired custodian from Davenport Schools. She was one who spoke out at the public meeting.

"I think right now the disciplinary actions are not clear, not transparent in most of our schools right now. And if we're going to put our at-risk students in another school with regular kids who are wanting to learn, I'm worried their actual learning will be interrupted," voiced mother of two Davenport students, Amy Cannady.

Sarah Brown who is a Keystone teacher voiced her concerns too, "losing the building would cause so many changes for students who already have unstable environments."

"If we need to have a self-contained hallway where these students spend all their time in school, they come to school 10 minutes later and leave 10 minutes earlier, they have a completely different lunchtime, they're not interacting with the rest of the students in the school building, we have the capacity to do that right now with our current staff," said Davenport Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski.

Dr. Kobylski then went over the proposals: "' Number 7, Restructure" '... you know what, I'll just be honest with you. Maybe this was an obfuscated way to put this out there. This is a reduction in teacher librarians. This is what this is."

Joan Walton who is a teacher-librarian at Adams Elementary School and has worked as a teacher-librarian for 20 years said, "I was surprised but not shocked that our department was singled out in the budget recommendations last week. In size, we are one of the smallest departments in the district. However, we have the privilege to work with every student and staff members in our buildings and continually impact student achievement."

"Teacher librarians are not just keepers of books. And while it may seem that teacher-librarians can be replaced with someone to check out the books or deal with Chromebooks, I challenge you to look at what teacher librarians actually do and mean to the buildings that they serve," added Linda Smithon, a teacher-librarian for Smart Intermediate school.

Dr. Kobylski said to the crowd of over 100 on the Tuesday night meeting, "I'm telling you, none of this is fun. There might be none of these you like. But I have to put these in front of you because this is my job."

If those 9 proposals aren't approved, the board may look at other considerations like outsourcing custodians and nurses, closing schools, eliminating music lessons, or eliminating intermediate athletics.

The vote will take place Thursday afternoon, and the final proposal will be presented on Friday.