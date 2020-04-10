RICO: 12 additional people test positive for COVID-19; county total nears 100

Rock Island County health officials have announced an additional 12 positive cases. This brings the county total to now 95.

· A woman in her 80s who is being treated at a local hospital

· A man in his 70s who is being treated at a local hospital

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

"We continue to encourage you to help us to drive home the recommendations about social distancing," officials said in the release.

• Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

• Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

• Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

• Staying home when you are ill.

• If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.