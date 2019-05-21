RICO flood assistance center opens in Carbon Cliff, IL

Different state agencies teamed up with American Red Cross to create a one-stop shop of resources for flood victims. Organizers say it's a much more efficient way of getting and giving help for everyone involved.

“We're all one big happy American family, we all need help,” said one of the organizers from Red Cross, Michele Maki.

Disaster recovery is a stressful and scary time for flood victims, so the state and local agencies teamed up with the Red Cross to bring all the resources a person would need to get back on their feet into one central location.

“One of the trying and stressful things about the disaster recovery is when folks have to go to agency to agency and they're driving here and they're driving there,” she said.

Maki says getting everyone in one location makes it easier for the victims, but also the agencies themselves.

“They don't have to tell their story 20 times, they can just update other information that the other agencies might like,” she added.

Getting resources together like the Department of Insurance, child care services, and food pantries can lead to someone getting the help they need that maybe they didn't know was there in the first place.

“A lot of these agencies are part of the partnership with us anyway in disaster relief and it just makes sense to do that,” said Maki. “It helps showcase the services the other agencies have that maybe folks don't know about.”

It shows those who are suffering that the community and state are here supporting them through it all.

“Having one place where the folks can come in and talk to folks, it helps relieve their stress and it kind of expedites that recovery process,” Maki added.

They don't have an exact number of those impacted by the flooding in Rock Island County yet because so many people still can't get to their homes. That resource center is open in Carbon Cliff from 10 in the morning until 7 on Wednesday night. On Thursday and Friday they'll move to Davenport and start assisting Iowa residents who have been impacted.