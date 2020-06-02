RICO's rise in COVID-19 cases Tuesday mainly comes from nursing homes

Health officials in Rock Island County have announced 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 717. Currently, four patients are in the hospital.

The number of deaths is at 27.

“The higher case count today is due to the state’s initiative to test all nursing home residents in Rock Island County and around Illinois,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department. “Nursing home residents are at highest risk of contracting COVID-19 because of their age and underlying medical conditions.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting nine COVID-19 outbreaks at Rock Island County’s long-term care facilities.

Officials say those facilities account for 127 positive cases and 21 of the county’s 27 COVID-19 deaths.

Hill said there could be a lag in numbers listed on the state’s website and that today’s case count might not be included.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies