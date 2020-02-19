RICo sheriff released dashcam video, audio following false arrest lawsuit

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos on Wednesday said he is confident the allegations lodged against two deputies named in a false arrest lawsuit filed by an African-American Eastern Illinois University are without merit.

Bustos said during a press briefing at the Rock Island County Courthouse that the department is committed to a “thorough, fair and transparent investigation” into the Feb. 24 encounter with Jaylan Butler.

As part of that commitment, Bustos released dashcam video, a 911 call and the incident report that he said shows deputies Jason Pena and Jack Asquini were on the scene for a total of two minutes and six seconds.

“Our deputies and other law enforcement officers in America are placed in very dangerous and highly volatile, rapidly changing situations at a moment’s notice,” the sheriff said. “This doesn’t mean that they are not held to the rules of professional conduct. But, we do ask the public to allow all information from all sides to be revealed prior to making judgement on the actions our deputies made that evening in such a rapidly evolving incident."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois in January filed a lawsuit on Butler’s behalf in federal court.

The lawsuit also names East Moline Police Officer Travis States, Hampton Police Officer Ethan Bush, and two “John Does,” who are unknown law enforcement officers, citing false arrest, excessive detention and excessive use of force.

Around 8 p.m. Feb. 24, Butler was on a bus with his college swim team returning from a conference championship swim meet in South Dakota when the bus driver pulled over on a frontage road off Interstate 80 near East Moline, according to the lawsuit.

Around that time, law enforcement was alerted that a shooting suspect was in the area and a manhunt ensued.

The suit states that as Butler was walking back to the bus, several law enforcement vehicles raced over and officers approached Butler with their guns drawn. Documents state the officers approached Butler while yelling and swearing.

The ACLU says Butler was surprised and confused, but followed his father’s advice and followed commands, stopping and putting his hands up, dropping his cellphone, and dropping to his knees.

The suit states the officers forced Butler to lie face down on the ground, with at least one officer pressing a knee into his back and at least one officer pressing down on his neck.

He was eventually released after officers realized he was not the suspect they were looking for.

According to a copy of Asquini’s report of the incident, he and Pena were dispatched at 7:37 p.m. to assist Illinois State Police and Henry County deputies.

Asquini and Pena were told by dispatch that a suspect, Frank M. Scott, had shot a firearm at a tanker trailer and then fled from an investigative stop in Henry County.

The vehicle, a gray 2005 Volkswagen Passat, crashed on I-80. The deputies arrived on scene around 8 p.m. and saw the crashed vehicle just northwest of the exit ramp towards Route 84 north, according to the report.

The deputies were informed that Frank fled to the top of the hill. As the hill was being surrounded by police, a woman called 911 and reported she saw the silhouette of someone running across the interstate.

Audio of the call was played at Wednesday’s briefing.

According to Asquini’s report, a caller advised that a black man, possibly wearing a black jacket and jeans, was running westbound across I-80.

It was not clear in the report whether he was referring to the same caller.

According to Asquini's report:

The deputies began to search the area and, while checking a rest area, observed a large transport bus parked.

Asquini saw an East Moline officer and a Hampton officer engaged in what appeared to be a struggle with an individual. The deputies were not in direct radio contact with either officers and were unaware of the situation that was unfolding.

Due to the proximity of the location to I-80 and the information relayed by the caller, the deputy believed the officers had located the suspect.

Asquini got out of the squad and saw the officers had the individual in handcuffs and lying on the ground. The man, later identified as Butler, was wearing a black jacket matching the description given by dispatch.

The officers requested Asquini’s assistance to stay and secure Butler while they responded to the bus to speak with the driver and other passengers.

Asquini placed his right knee on the man’s lower back. After speaking with the bus driver, the officers told Asquini that the man was not the person they were looking for.

The two deputies left the area and continued the search, according to the report.

The dashcam video played Wednesday showed Asquini disappear from view for approximately 90 seconds before coming back to the squad car, where Pena was waiting inside.

Scott, 25, of Cedar Rapids, was taken into custody in Rapids City later that night. He was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

Court records show he was charged in Henry County with driving while license revoked and fleeing/attempting to elude.

He also was cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed in Rock Island County.

“Make no mistake, this is a lawsuit filed in the federal court system and we take it very seriously,” Bustos said Wednesday. “Because of that, our comments have to be limited. Mr. Jaylan Butler did not deserve to fear for his life that evening and for that, we are sorry.

“And our deputies do not deserve to be tried and convicted by the media and the public for conduct that has not been proven.”

Bustos did not answer reporter’s questions following the press briefing.