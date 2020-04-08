RME continues concerts online

The River Music Experience announced on Wednesday they will continue to bring music to the masses through "Solitary Sessions."

This week the RME is highlighting three women you can listen to while social distancing from home! You can listen on their Facebook Page.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Charlotte Boyer will be performing at 5:30 p.m. for a happy hour. The RME describes Boyer as "a young musician with incredible talent that has been through almost every RME camp there is."

The next Solitary Session will be at 7 p.m. on Friday with Lojo Russo performing. The RME says she's "a cornerstone of the local music scene."

Then on Sunday, Lauren Anderson "a true blues-rocker & Augustana graduate" will perform at 3:30 p.m.

Each session can be found on the RME's Facebook page. They say, " any donations made through that link will be split between the artist and the RME. We live in an amazing & generous community, and we're all in this together."