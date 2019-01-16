RXBAR recalls certain bars due to potential undeclared peanut allergen

RXBAR is voluntarily recalling certain varieties of bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts.

Officials say people who have peanut allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Varieties being recalled are:

RXBAR: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Pumpkin Spice.

RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast, Chocolate Chip.

RXBAR identified the potential for peanut in December and initiated a recall of those varieties. RXBAR expanded the recall recently out of an abundance of caution.

People who have purchased the affected product and who have peanut allergies should discard the product and contact their local retailer or RXBAR for a replacement or a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact RXBAR Consumer Team at info@rxbar.com or calling 1-312-624-8200

All product images can be found at : RXBAR Recall

