Race for the Cure Quad Cities

Around 3,000 will be running through the Quad Cities Saturday morning in a fight against breast cancer. This event is put on by the Susan G. Komen Foundation with a mission to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. With support from volunteers, donors, and racers, the Susan G. Komen Foundation has had a real impact on breast cancer. Profits go to saving living and making progress in the mission to end breast cancer through research, care, community, and action.

Friday, June 7th: Race for the Cure Packet Pick-Up

TaxSlayer Center 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

-Registration available in-person at Packet Pick-Up, and online at Text goes here

and enter Race for the Cure, until 7 p.m. on Friday

-In-person registration available Saturday morning in TaxSlayer parking lot until 7:45 a.m.

Saturday, June 8th: Race day

6:45 a.m.: Pre-race ceremony

7:10 a.m.: Survivor recognition program

8:00 a.m.: 3.0 and 1.2 mile walk/run begins

Post-Race award ceremony and Post-Race party, featuring live music by Brent Haydon of Yo Yo y Yo; and food trucks (La Flama, Big Black Box, Tacos el Vapor, Smokin’ Butt BBQ) and beverages available for purchase. (We will still have our regular post-Race items for food/drink from our sponsors, too).

