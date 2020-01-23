Race for the Cure undergoes name change; now called "More Than Pink"

Some big changes for a popular annual event: the Race for the Cure is no more. The Susan G. Komen organization has changed the name to "More Than Pink."

Since 1990, thousands of people in the Quad Cities have been racing for the cure in the fight against breast cancer.

But Komen says the name "More than Pink" reflects the many things they do for breast cancer.

It also reflects the change in the number of people walking rather than running at events nationwide. The 5K race is no more; there will be just a 2.75 mile walk this year.