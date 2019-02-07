Rachel Hollis to speak at Women Lead Change conference in Cedar Rapids in April

Best-selling author Rachel Hollis will give a keynote address as part of the two-day lineup for the upcoming Women Lead Change 2019 Corridor Conference, event organizers announced on Thursday.

Hollis, author of the New York Times' number one bestseller "Girl, Wash Your Face," will speak at the conference on April 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. She is among many other speakers who will appear at the two-day event.

Tickets to her address, which are limited, will be $85 and will be available from the U.S. Cellular Center box office or through ticketmaster.com. They go on sale on Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m. Those who purchase tickets to the entire two-day conference will receive priority seating during the Hollis speech.

Collins Aerospace is the presenting sponsor for the 2019 event. Women Lead Change is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement, development and promotion of women, their organizations and to impacting the regional economy. For more information, see their website.

Read original version at KCRG.