Racist flyers popping up in the Quad Cities

Reports of racist flyers are popping up in the Quad Cities after weeks of protest against racism and in the days leading up to Juneteenth.

The flyer showed up Thursday in parts of eastern Iowa, including Davenport and Bettendorf. The racist message instructs white people to practice racial and social distancing to help avoid contracting COVID-19.

The flyer, which was found attached to a roll of papers in driveways, cites an April 7 Washington Post article, bringing attention to the disproportionate infection and death rates of COVID-19 amongst black Americans.

“They're playing off of that in the current state that we're in,” said resident Elizabeth Cunningham.

She saw a post on Facebook and, as a nursing student who was about to graduate, felt compelled to speak out.

“Being in a pandemic and with all of the protests and things happening, they view it as a good time to push their agenda, their white supremacist agenda.”

As a lifelong resident of the Quad Cities, she finds this kind of messaging unacceptable in the community.

“I just want people to know that that's not what our community is about,” Cunningham said.

She hopes others will continue speaking up as well.

“Tolerating it is allowing it to change our society in a bad way, so doing something about it is really important,” she said.

TV6 contacted local police departments who say they have been made aware of flyers being circulated in the past. Bettendorf police believe the flyers are being distributed by a small group.

Police encourage the public to contact them to file a report in a case like this.

