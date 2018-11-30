Radio station bans “Baby It's Cold Outside” amid #MeToo movement

A Cleveland radio station has stopped playing “Baby It’s Cold Outside” because of complaints about its lyrics.

On Tuesday, WDOK Star 102 announced the decision on its website explaining that listeners “told us it’s no longer appropriate.”

The station says the song, written in 1944 and first recorded in 1949, is from “a different time” but today the lyrics seem “very manipulative and wrong.”

The song is often performed as a male/female duet in which the male attempts to persuade the female to stay the night with him rather than venture out into wintry weather.

The male’s persistence after the female says she “can’t stay” and has “got to go” has drawn criticism, along with the line “what’s in this drink?”

Regarding public reaction to the lyrics (below), Star 102 says on its website “the world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place.”

--------------------------

I really can't stay - Baby it's cold outside

I've got to go away - Baby it's cold outside

This evening has been - Been hoping that you'd drop in

So very nice - I'll hold your hands, they're just like ice

My mother will start to worry - Beautiful, what's your hurry?

Father will be pacing the floor - Listen to the fireplace roar

So really I'd better scurry - Beautiful, please don't hurry

Maybe just a half a drink more - Put some records on while I pour

The neighbors might think - Baby, it's bad out there

Say, what's in this drink? - No cabs to be had out there

I wish I knew how - Your eyes are like starlight now

To break this spell - I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell

I ought to say no, no, no - Mind if I move in closer?

At least I'm gonna say that I tried - What's the sense in hurting my pride?

I really can't stay - Baby don't hold out

Ah, but it's cold outside

I've got to get home - Oh, baby, you'll freeze out there

Say, lend me your coat - It's up to your knees out there

You've really been grand - Thrill when you touch my hand

Why don't you see - How can you do this thing to me?

There's bound to be talk tomorrow - Think of my life long sorrow

At least there will be plenty implied - If you caught pneumonia and died

I really can't stay - Get over that hold out

Ah, but it's cold outside

