Railroad crossing construction in downtown Davenport delayed until spring of 2020

Construction on a railroad crossing between River Heritage Park and Marquette Street is not expected to start until spring of 2020, this according to city of Davenport officials. This is where the tracks were elevated by the Canadian Pacific earlier this year.

Officials say there are temporary crossings in place at numerous locations.

"Crossings at River Heritage Park, Pershing Avenue/Perry Street, pedestrian crossings at Main and Brady streets and at Harrison and Ripley and the Beiderbecke Drive lot are proceeding with design work," city officials said in a Facebook post. "The crossing at Gaines Street is on hold as it is redesigned."

Officials with the city say they met with Canadian Pacific officials several times during the summer to reach an agreement on crossing designs. Under one of those concepts, the crossing at Perry Street would be abandoned and the Pershing Avenue crossing would be redesigned so it is not direct from River Drive.