Railroad track restoration to close portion of Marquette Street in Davenport

Railroad track restoration is expected to begin on South Marquette Street in Davenport on Monday.

The restoration will require Marquette Street to be closed south of River Drive.

The recycling drop-off that is located south of Marquette will be temporarily inaccessible according to city officials. Additionally, officials say commuters can be on the lookout for a possible and temporary solution next week.

The dog off-leash park will be accessed by taking Bridge to Beiderbecke to Marquette.