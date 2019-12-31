Rain & Snow Likely By Friday

We are tracking our first strong system of 2020 into our area late Thursday night into Friday. While models are somewhat in agreement in the track of the system, there are big differences in timing and moisture. We will have a better idea of what to expect over the next 24 hours, but as of now it looks like we will see rain changing to snow on Friday. There will be possible accumulations, mainly NW of the QC, but how much? Well that isn't known at this time. Since we will be so warm on Wednesday and Thursday it will be tough to see higher amounts, thus I'm thinking it's mainly a light snow event for some and the rest of us in the QC won't see much. This is liable to change so please stay up to date with the latest forecasts.