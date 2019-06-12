Rain will arrive this morning as a cold front pushes into the region. Ahead of the front we will likely warm close to 70° before falling off into the 60s this afternoon.
Scattered storms will be possible later today as well. While severe weather is not anticipated, heavier downpours are likely in the strongest storms.
Rain Arrives This Morning
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Wed 3:49 AM, Jun 12, 2019
