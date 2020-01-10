Rain Changing To Sleet Or Freezing Rain By 9PM

Widespread rain will roll into our area this afternoon and will change over to sleet or freezing rain after sunset. It appears this will happen by 9PM in the QC. Since we were so warm yesterday roads are relatively warm.

So bridges and overpasses will freeze up first followed by all roads over night. Pretty much anytime after 11PM travel conditions will deteriorate in our area quickly. We are looking at some areas picking a quarter inch of ice and then some slushy sleet on top of it. Roads will likely be ice covered on Saturday morning.