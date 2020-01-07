Rain Changing To Snow Thursday Through Friday

A couple of systems will impact our area by the end of the week. The first will be a system rolling in on Thursday. We will be in the warm sector with highs near 50° and light rain returning by Thursday evening. The cold front will stall over our area leading to a wintry mix developing as another piece of energy rolls into the midwest. It's this second round that could bring us a few headaches.

Right now it appears the eastern half of our area could see shovel-able snow, Friday night into Saturday morning, but since this storm is still over the Pacific this forecast will likely change. Bottom line we are watching Friday into Saturday morning for measurable snow in or near our area. Stay tuned for updates.