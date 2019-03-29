Rain Returns This Afternoon/Evening

Widespread rain will return mainly after 4PM for many locations. Since it will arrive later in the day we should warm into the upper 50s, a little warmer than originally expected. Most of the heavy rain stays to our south, which is good news for our flooding situation that it won't make it any worse. Rain will wrap up around sunrise on Saturday and with enough cold air coming in, sleet or a few snow flakes will be possible. There won't be enough for accumulations or road concerns, but it is fair warning that this weekend won't be warm. In fact, most areas will run nearly 10° below normal all weekend placing highs only in the mid 40s.